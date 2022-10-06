Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.