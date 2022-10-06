Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
