Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.