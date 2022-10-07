This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring much cooler temperatures to the area today. Rain chance returns Friday. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday night will be in our latest forecast.
A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing breezy conditions, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures. See when the best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down for Wednesday here.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 9am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Above normal temps and breezy for Monday. With our next cold front pushing in Tuesday though, a cool down and rain are not far away. Get the latest details on the front in our updated forecast.
Still a few showers around Wednesday morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. Yet another cold front is going to arrive on Thursday. Find out what changes it will bring in our weather update.
It's back to above normal temperatures today in southeast Nebraska. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Chilly start Wednesday and we'll stay slightly below normal this afternoon. Temperatures and wind are going up for Thursday though. Find out how much in our latest forecast.
Jackets this morning, but not this afternoon. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Comfortable temperatures, lots of sun, and just a light breeze today. A cold front will push in Tuesday night though and cool things down. Will it bring us any rain? Get all the details here.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.