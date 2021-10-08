Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
