Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

