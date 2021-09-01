This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Do…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Columbus's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunda…
Columbus's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Tem…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, t…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…