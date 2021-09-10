Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Don't leave the h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV ind…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect cl…