Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.