For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbus will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
