Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

