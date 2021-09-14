This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Columbus will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV ind…
Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see gen…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's tempera…
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.