Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.