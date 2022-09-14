Columbus's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The cold front arrives Friday afternoon, but more showers and storms are expected behind it late tonight and Saturday. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
As warm as today is going to be, temps look to climb even higher for Wednesday. Winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details and find out when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Already breezy, but winds are going up for Thursday. Find out what will happen to temperatures and get the latest on our next rain chance here.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Cooling down Friday though as a cold front rolls over the area. See what will happen to temperatures and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. …
Sunny and very warm in southeast Nebraska today. Temperatures are going up for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 d…
It's back to above normal temperatures today with many reaching the low 90s. Find out what temperatures are expected for Wednesday and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine to…
Columbus will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…