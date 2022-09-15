Columbus's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
