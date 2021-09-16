This evening in Columbus: Clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 63F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
