Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.