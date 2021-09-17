This evening's outlook for Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see gen…
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …