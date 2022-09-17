 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

