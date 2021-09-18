Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.