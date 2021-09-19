Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Monday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
