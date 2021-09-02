This evening's outlook for Columbus: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
