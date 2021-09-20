 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News