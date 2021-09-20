Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect c…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect …
Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see gen…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…