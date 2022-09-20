 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News