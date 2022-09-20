Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
