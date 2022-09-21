This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
