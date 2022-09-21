Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.