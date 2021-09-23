Columbus's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbus will b…