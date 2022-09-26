 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News