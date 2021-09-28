For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
