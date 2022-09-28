Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
