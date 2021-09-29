Columbus's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
