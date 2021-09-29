 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News