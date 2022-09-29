Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
