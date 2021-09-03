Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Columbus. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.