This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
