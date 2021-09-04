 Skip to main content
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

