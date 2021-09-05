Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.