Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

