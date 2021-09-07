Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.