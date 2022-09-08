 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

