Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Friday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

