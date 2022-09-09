Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.