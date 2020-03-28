Wenske joins Thrivent Financial

"Wenske is a valuable addition to our office’s field staff,” said Melanie Knoepfle, managing partner of the Thrivent’s Regional Financial Office in Columbus. “We look forward to the energy and dedication Wenske will bring to the team. She will play a key role in helping our members be wise with money and live generously."

Thrivent is a not-for-profit financial services organization that helps Christians be wise with money. As a mission-driven, membership-owned organization, it offers its more than 2 million members and customers a broad range of financial products, services and guidance to help them obtain a life of contentment, confidence and generosity. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies offer insurance, investments, banking and advice over the phone, online as well as through financial professionals and independent agents nationwide. Thrivent is a FORTUNE 500 company with $134 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/18). For more than a century it has helped Christians make wise money choices that reflect their values while providing them opportunities to demonstrate their generosity where they live, work and worship. For more information, visit Thrivent.com. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.