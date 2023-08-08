TUESDAY

August 8, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Only Murders in the Building

Hulu ■ Season Premiere

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short return for Season 3 of the Emmy-winning comedy series about three neighbours who bond over their love of true-crime podcasts and investigate crimes committed in their Upper West Side apartment building.

Untold

Netflix

In "Johnny Football," 2012's brightest star in sports was an undersized freshman quarterback at the unheralded Texas A&M University named Johnny Manziel, whose fervor on the field was rivaled only by his hard-partying ways off it. Dubbed "Johnny Football," Manziel initially relished his alter ego. But after fumbling his chance at NFL success, he has gone on to seek something even greater: inner peace and happiness with a quieter life, which he reveals in this episode.

Destination NBA

Prime Video

In "A G League Odyssey," this character-driven documentary follows some of the most intriguing prospects in the NBA's developmental league, the NBA G League, as they compete to earn the ultimate reward of an NBA roster spot over the course of the 202223 season.

MLB Baseball

TBS, 6 p.m. Live

A three-game series at Baltimore's Oriole Park at Camden Yards begins tonight as the Houston Astros visit the Orioles on TBS.

America's Got Talent

NBC, 7 p.m.

The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize.

Justified: City Primeval

FX, 9 p.m.

Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) confronts a figure from Carolyn's (Aunjanue Ellis) past, and Mansell and Sweetie (Boyd Holbrook and Vondie Curtis-Hall) put their extortion plan into action in the new episode "You Good?"

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge

NBC, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Jay Leno joins the judges to determine a season winner who will take home an extra $50,000 and get their design turned into a real die-cast Hot Wheels toy that anyone can buy.

Frontline

PBS, 9 p.m.

"Inside the Iranian Uprising" delves into the protests that have rocked Iran since the death of a young woman in police custody. With a trove of footage filmed by protesters, much of it previously unseen, the film sheds new light on a regime under unprecedented pressure.

Hard Knocks

HBO, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

HBO's Hard Knocks documentary series returns for a five-episode 18th season, this time following the New York Jets' training camp in Florham Park, New Jersey.