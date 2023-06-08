THURSDAY

June 8, 2023

Tour de France: Unchained

Netflix ■ New Series

This eight-episode docuseries closely follows all of the famed Tour de France bicycle race's actors, from riders to team managers, to understand the multiple stakes of an event that has become a true international symbol, broadcast in 190 territories. The backstages of iconic teams will be unveiled, from the preparation phase to the fi nish line in Paris: AG2R Citroen Team, Alpecin-Fenix, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ Cycling Team, Ineos Grenadiers, BORA-hansgrohe, Team Jumbo-Visma and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team.

Based on a True Story

Peacock ■ New Series

Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina and Tom Bateman lead this dark comedic thriller about a real estate agent, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime. "It's a beautiful, twisted, dark ride with a big heart — and scares," says Messina. All eight episodes are available today.

Culpa Mia (My Fault)

Prime Video ■ Original Film

This Spanish drama is based on the first book in the young-adult Culpables Saga trilogy written by Wattpad sensation Mercedes Ron. Nicole Wallace plays proudly independent 17-year-old Noah, who must leave her town, boyfriend and friends behind and move into the mansion of William Leister (Ivan Sanchez), her mother's rich new husband. There, she meets Nick (Gabriel Guevara), her new stepbrother, and the clash of their strong personalities becomes evident from the very beginning. Noah soon discovers that behind the image of a model son, Nick hides a life of fighting, gambling and illegal car racing — exactly what she has always run away from. Despite the abyss between them, both begin to feel an irresistible attraction that will soon turn into pure fi re and unbridled passion.

Hailey's on It!

Disney Channel, 7 p.m. ■ New Series

In this animated series, teenager Hailey (voice of Moana's Auli'i Cravalho) is pushed outside her comfort zone when a visitor from the future presents her with a daunting task: To prevent the apocalypse, she must complete every item in her My Big List of Things I'm Totally Gonna Do notebook. With her best bud, Scott (Manny Jacinto), and the future's most advanced artificial intelligence, Beta (Gary Anthony Williams), Hailey has to conquer her fears in order to save the future.

The Blacklist

NBC, 7 p.m.

In "The Morgana Logistics Corporation," the task force encounters a ring of fraudulent companies shipping contraband around the world. Meanwhile, Rep. Hudson's (Toby Leonard Moore) investigation escalates when he recruits help from within the FBI.

Alone

History, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The survival competition series is back for Season 10, which kicks off with a 90-minute premiere. This time, the 10 participants are dropped in Northern Saskatchewan as they vie to be the last one standing and claim the $500,000 cash prize. The season-premiere episode is preceded by a preseason special an hour earlier.