TUESDAY

August 15, 2023

Untold

Netflix

In "Hall of Shame," Victor Conte's name is synonymous with the biggest sports doping scandal ever, which ensnared top athletes like Barry Bonds, Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery. For 16 years, Conte swore that BALCO Laboratories, his supplement and nutrition company, never dabbled in illegal, performance-enhancing drugs. But by 2000, he had gone to the dark side and became the go-to guy for athletes in search of steroids, fame and world records. This film features interviews with several of Conte's notable former associates to delve deeper into the story.

Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback

Paramount+ ■ Feature Film Exclusive

When it aired the night of Dec. 3, 1968, Elvis Presley's special Elvis (more commonly known as the '68 Comeback Special) became the most watched television event of the year, with nearly half the TV-viewing audience tuning in to see Elvis, clad in an iconic black leather suit, deliver some of his greatest performances ever. The event reinvigorated the King's career and changed the pop-culture landscape. This feature-length documentary reveals what really happened behind the scenes during this mesmerizing hour. It features interviews with Elvis experts and recollections from those who attended the special in person as well as all-new versions of Elvis hits interpreted by contemporary musicians.

Beat Shazam

FOX, 7 p.m.

A mother/daughter team, an aunt/nephew team and a team of friends battle to take home the $1 million prize in the new episode "Let's Get Busy!"

America's Got Talent

NBC, 7 p.m.

Ahead of this season's live shows beginning next week, look back at what has happened to get to this point.

Don't Forget the Lyrics!

FOX, 8 p.m.

A singing waiter hopes to serve up all the correct lyrics and leave with a $1 million tip in the new episode "Waiting for His Big Break!"

Good Bones

HGTV, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In "Income Property Issues," Mina Starsiak Hawk and the team are back in the Bates Hendricks neighborhood to turn one home into two: a downstairs apartment and an upstairs income property. With an extra-tight design budget, the team has to get creative repurposing some of the items found in the home to create a unique old-meets-new modern traditional design for this higher-end neighborhood.

WNBA: Commissioner's Cup Championship

Prime Video, 8 p.m. Live

The 2023 final of this annual, in-season WNBA competition between the top teams from the Eastern and Western conferences will be played at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Aces, who have clinched the Western Conference Cup spot, will defend their title against the top Eastern Conference Cup team, the New York Liberty.

Justified: City Primeval

FX, 9 p.m.

A botched sting operation sends Raylan's (Timothy Olyphant) pursuit of Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) into chaos in the new episode "Adios."

What's Wrong With That House?

HGTV, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In "Water Woes," a New York couple overwhelmed by their persistent water problems are ready to bring in professionals to correct them for good. Joe Mazza discovers the source of their issues while designer Noel Gatts takes their Cape Cod house from cluttered to classic.