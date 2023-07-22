SATURDAY

July 22, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 3 p.m. Live

Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports opens with the N.Y. Mets at the Boston Red Sox on FS1. In primetime on FOX, viewers will see either the Atlanta Braves at the Milwaukee Brewers or the Chicago White Sox at the Minnesota Twins.

V.C. Andrews' Dawn

Lifetime, 7 p.m. ◼️ Original Film

In "Part 3: Twilight's Child," the third installment of the V.C. Andrews' Dawn series, Dawn (Brec Bassinger) becomes the owner of Cutler's Cove Hotel, but her siblings threaten her dream once again.

Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper

Nat Geo Wild, 9 p.m. ◼️ Season FInale

As the first season concludes, Christian Cooper travels to the Deep South to discover the uniquely wonderful birdlife — including eagles, shrikes, woodpeckers and kites — in one of the nation's most biodiverse states: Alabama. From flying the famous Auburn War Eagle and meeting the "serial killer" of songbirds to learning how to drive a tractor to attract some acrobatic birds, Christian gains insights and a new perspective on the region.