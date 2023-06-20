TUESDAY

June 20, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

NCAA Men's College World Series

ESPN, beginning at 1 p.m. Live

A split afternoon/evening doubleheader of games from the NCAA Men's College World Series tournament airs today on ESPN.

MLB Baseball: Atlanta at Philadelphia

TBS, 5:30 p.m. Live

A three-game series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies starts tonight at Philly's Citizens Bank Park.

Superman & Lois

The CW, 7 p.m.

In "Injustice," Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) clash with Jordan (Alex Garfin) over his carelessness around using his powers in public.

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture

E!, 7 p.m. ■ Series Finale

This four-part limited series exploring the impact of Black culture on various aspects of society concludes with back-to-back hourlong episodes tonight. First, "Sports" shows how, from breaking barriers to setting trends and negotiating deals, Black athletes shape culture for all of America as well as how they shift it. Then, "Film" delves into how, from the start, Black people have helped shape American cinema and how Black excellence on the big screen continues to be a dominant force in our culture.

America's Got Talent

NBC, 7 p.m.

The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing one lucky act to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote.

Gotham Knights

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "City of Owls," the team springs into action after uncovering evidence that could clear their names.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge

NBC, 9 p.m.

A new episode of the Hot Wheels-themed competition series premieres tonight.

Independent Lens: Mama Bears

PBS, 9 p.m. (Not available in Chicago)

In this documentary film, meet some of the self-described "mama bears" — women connected via a network of private Facebook support groups who ferociously advocate for the rights of their LGBTQ+ children even as it challenges their belief systems, in some cases. Many of these mothers have grown up as fundamentalist, evangelical Christians and are now risking the loss of friends, families and faith communities to champion their kids.