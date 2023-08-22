TUESDAY August 22, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Untold

Netflix ■ Season Finale

The docuseries that goes behind the headlines of the wildest sports stories drops the final film of its third season today with "Swamp Kings." It's a story that is more expansive than usual, so it differs from Untold's usual single-film installments and is presented as a four-episode docuseries. "Swamp Kings" looks at the remarkable return to prominence of the Florida Gators football program between 2005 and 2010.

Beat Shazam

FOX, 7 p.m.

A team of band teachers, a team of cousins and a married couple battle to take home the $1 million prize in the new episode "Hip Hop or Country?"

America's Got Talent

NBC, 7 p.m. Live

Six weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium begin with the start of the qualifying rounds tonight. Live results shows will air Wednesdays beginning tomorrow.

Don't Forget the Lyrics!

FOX, 8 p.m.

A bowling executive continues her quest for a perfect game and a glitter-loving dad tries to dazzle his way to a $1 million prize in the new episode "Strike It Rich!"

Justified: City Primeval

FX, 9 p.m.

The Albanian mob and corrupt police officials complicate Raylan's (Timothy Olyphant) hunt for Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) in the new episode "The Smoking Gun."