I was so proud of myself.

A few years ago, I began keeping a list of all the books I’d been reading and Bible studies I’d done. I wrote them in the back of a notebook, carefully recording the books’ names and authors. I even told a couple of friends about it.

Then one day, a funny thing happened.

I was glancing over my ever-growing list — ready to add yet another book title — when I think the Holy Spirit spoke, not audibly, but to my heart:

“Aw, don’t do that.”

It may sound funny to think of the Holy Spirit starting out a sentence with “aw,” like an old man mildly chiding a kid.

But that’s what I felt in my heart.

Eventually, I quit keeping track.

I don’t think it’s necessarily bad to keep lists, but I was getting too proud.

Now, the Bible tells about a king who had tragic results from his record keeping.

We find the account in the Old Testament book of 2 Samuel, chapter 24.

By this time, Israel has fallen into unfaithfulness toward God and division against each other. Many people participated in Absalom’s failed rebellion against his own father, King David, and others in a coup launched by a troublemaker named, Sheba.

After all that, Fire Bible commentary says God allowed Satan to tempt King David into taking a census of Israel and Judah to determine how many fighting men he had.

King David tells Joab and other army commanders to take the census.

Joab was no angel. During his service, this power-hungry, revengeful man murdered two other commanders.

But even Joab senses something is wrong with the census.

“Why does my lord the king want to do such a thing?” Joab asks.

We never hear David’s answer. Instead, the Scriptures record that the king overrules Joab and the other army commanders, who leave to enroll all the fighting men.

Nine months and 20 days later, Joab reports that the king has 800,000 capable warriors in Israel and 500,000 in Judah.

Wow! David must be proud to know he has so many able-bodied fighting men in case a huge enemy army ever comes against them.

But David’s conscience starts bothering him.

“I have sinned greatly by taking the census. Please forgive my guilt, Lord, for doing his foolish thing,” the king prays.

What’s wrong with taking a census?

I think we see two things that might have displeased the Lord.

For one, the king’s census doesn’t show a lot of trust in God, who has been so faithful to David. Many years earlier, David was a shepherd kid when God helped him defeat the wicked Goliath — with a slingshot and a stone.

God later granted David many battlefield victories before and after he became king.

I’m not sure if David was much of a history student, but hadn’t he heard how God had Gideon reduce his troops to just 300 men — and then helped them defeat what could have been 135,000 Midianites?

Talk about being outnumbered. But that was the whole point. God didn’t want Gideon or any of the Israelites to put their faith in numbers.

I think he wanted them and David — and us — not to fear, but to trust him.

Secondly, I wonder if it would have been easy for King David to be proud about having all those soldiers.

King David will pay a heavy price for his decision and perhaps for the lack of faith he showed as a leader. The people will suffer for their waywardness and disregard for God and one another.

The next day, the Lord sends a prophet to King David. The prophet says David must choose one of three punishments:

• Three years of famine throughout the land.

• Three months of fleeing from his enemies.

• Three days of a severe plague throughout the land.

“I’m in a desperate situation!” David says. “But let us fall into the hands of the Lord, for his mercy is great. Do not let me fall into human hands!”

So the Scriptures say the Lord sent a plague on Israel that morning.

It lasts for three days and 70,000 people die throughout the nation.

“But as the angel was preparing to destroy Jerusalem, the LORD relented and said to the death angel, “Stop! That is enough!” At that moment the angel of the LORD was by the threshing floor of Araunah the Jebusite,” the Scriptures record.

When David sees the angel, he says to the Lord, “I am the one who has sinned and done wrong! But these people are as innocent as sheep — what have they done? Let your anger fall against me and my family.”

Can you imagine all the terrible heartache for David?

The prophet tells David to build an altar to the Lord on Araunah’s threshing floor. So David follows the Lord’s command in order to stop the plague.

Araunah offers to give David the threshing floor and oxen, but the king insists on buying it and the animals. He’s not going to offer a sacrifice to the Lord that cost him nothing.

David pays him 50 pieces of silver. David builds the altar and offers the sacrifices. And the Lord answers his prayer for the land and the plague stops.

As Christians, we know Jesus made the ultimate sacrifice by dying on the cross for our sins, so those who believe in him can have eternal life.

Our God is forgiving. While we suffer the consequences of our actions, our Lord can provide us forgiveness, comfort and peace as we repent and trust him with our futures.

I believe part of that peace comes with trusting that God does love us. We live in a world that can be chaotic and cruel, but we serve a God who loves justice — and mercy.

I’ve come to rest in his care and believe that although life can be tough, I trust that God has my best interests at heart.

I believe David — who described God as one who’d rescued him from every danger — may have thought that, too.

David lived to be a very old man and saw his son, Solomon, take the throne.

In his final instructions to Solomon, David will share some tender and wise thoughts:

“Take courage and be a man,” David says. “Observe the requirements of the Lord your God, and follow all his ways.”

David had some hard lessons to learn during his life. So did Solomon and so will we, but I think we can learn a lot by reading and studying God’s word.

And listening for those times when the Holy Spirit just might say something like: “Aw don’t do that.”