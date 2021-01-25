Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Platte, Colfax and Butler counties

Need to be tested for COVID-19? Here are your options in Platte County? Here are some options:
Good Neighbor Community Health Center is now a site for COVID-19 testing. The tests are free to anyone and do not require a doctor's orders. To sign up for the test, please visit TestNebraska. You will be given a brief survey and then offered a choice of test sites and times. All tests are performed in your vehicle; no walk-up testing. Results from the test are generally available within 72 hours.
Locally, people can go to the following places to be tested:
* Columbus Community Hospital, 4600 38th St. in Columbus; M,W,F - 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
* Columbus Good Neighbor Community Health Center, 4321 41st Ave. in Columbus; M, W, F - 1-3 p.m.
* David City Butler County Health County Health Center, 372 S. 9th St. in David City; M, 10 a.m. - noon
* Schuyler CHI Health Center, Recycling Center, 1157 W. 15th St. in Schuyler; T 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m., Th 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.