Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Platte, Colfax and Butler counties

Need to be tested for COVID-19? Here are your options in Platte County? Here are some options:

Good Neighbor Community Health Center is now a site for COVID-19 testing. The tests are free to anyone and do not require a doctor's orders. To sign up for the test, please visit TestNebraska. You will be given a brief survey and then offered a choice of test sites and times. All tests are performed in your vehicle; no walk-up testing. Results from the test are generally available within 72 hours.