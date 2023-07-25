The Genoa Area Chamber will host a Whiffle Ball/Blitz Ball Tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Genoa City Park. Teams should include eight to 12 people with a max of 10 people on the field at once. The pre-registration cost is $50 per team, and $75 the day-of. A beer garden and concessions will also be available, and no outside drinks are allowed.
Whiffle ball/blitz ball tournament
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.
Platte County
The following suspects were sentenced in Platte County District Court for the week ending on Friday, July 21, 2023.
As we sample aquatic environments across the state and even regionally the most permeating observation is the chorus or the sight of a bullfro…
Strong bonds lead to solid legacy: Hellbusch family celebrates 80 years of Duo Lift, breaks Chamber record
Starting in the 1940s when a farmer hurt his back, Duo Lift has gone from an idea to a business to a family business.