The Genoa Area Chamber will host a Whiffle Ball/ Blitz Ball Tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Genoa City Park. Teams should include eight to 12 people with a max of 10 people on the field at once. The pre-registration cost is $50 per team, and $75 the day-of. A beer garden and concessions will also be available, and no outside drinks are allowed.