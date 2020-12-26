Why the City has a waiver of liability in effect for library use

A recent Letter to the Editor asked why the City has a mask ordinance and yet requires citizens to sign a waiver of liability to use the Library.

The City, with it’s mask ordinance, has said that mask help with the control of the spread of the virus-COVID-19. Mask wearing has been presented as a tool to be used along with social distancing, hand washing, and limiting of the numbers gathered together. The City has never presented mask wearing as a cure all.

The waiver of liability, that is required to be signed by patrons wanting to use the Library, assure all of our tax payers that someone doesn’t come back on the City and try to claim that the contraction of the COVID-19 virus came from a City facility. This is the same waiver that ALL youth signed this summer to participate in any activities that were held on City property (ball fields, soccer fields, aquatic center). And this is a similar document that is used by many of our sister communities.

I believe most Columbus citizen would be reassured that the City is watching out for possible liability.

Jim Bulkley

Mayor

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0